India appreciates progress at Russia-US summit in Alaska — MFA

NEW DELHI, August 16. /TASS/. India has expressed appreciation for the outcomes of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal.

In a statement, Jaiswal highlighted that India welcomes the summit's proceedings and commends the leadership demonstrated by both nations. He emphasized that the path forward must be grounded in dialogue and diplomacy, underscoring the global desire for an early resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian-American talks garnered extensive coverage in Indian media. New Delhi hopes that the agreements reached during the summit will help ease tensions that have affected India-US relations - particularly those stemming from Washington’s imposition of high tariffs on Indian goods, linked to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

On August 6, the United States imposed an additional 25% duty on Indian imports related to Russian oil, increasing the overall import tariffs to 50%. President Trump criticized India for its longstanding purchases of Russian military equipment and energy resources, describing India and China as the largest buyers of Russian energy. In response, India’s Foreign Ministry dismissed these accusations as unjustified. Following discussions with President Putin, Trump also acknowledged that Washington might refrain from imposing import duties on Russia’s trading partners.

The summit itself took place on August 15 at a military base in Alaska. During the meeting, President Putin stated that the primary focus was the resolution of the Ukraine conflict. He called for a new chapter in bilateral relations, advocating for renewed cooperation and inviting Trump to visit Moscow. President Trump acknowledged that progress had been made; however, he noted that the parties had not yet reached an agreement on all issues.