European leaders reject restrictions on arms supplies to Kiev

BRUSSELS, August 16. /TASS/. The leaders of the EU institutions, leading EU countries and the UK reject restrictions on arms supplies to Kiev and oppose stopping Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO, as follows from a statement by the heads of the European Commission and the European Council, as well as the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Finland and the UK (not part of the EU), adopted after the Russian-US summit in Alaska.

"We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump's statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees," the document says.

"No limitations should be placed on Ukraine's armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine’s pathway to EU and NATO," the EU leaders stress.

"Ukraine can count on our unwavering solidarity as we work towards a peace that safeguards Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests," the European leaders reiterated.

Following the Russian-American summit in Alaska, Trump made a series of phone calls to NATO leaders after a lengthy conversation with Vladimir Zelensky. European leaders spent a sleepless night waiting for news about the results of the Alaska summit and the call from the American president, a diplomat at a European mission in Brussels told TASS.

Immediately after Trump's call, an emergency meeting of ambassadors from 27 EU countries was convened in Brussels. However, no joint statement was issued on behalf of the European Union. Instead, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted a statement signed by the leaders of five EU countries and the UK.