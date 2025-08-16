Leaders of EU countries, UK, welcome Trump's efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

BRUSSELS, August 16. /TASS/. The heads of the European Commission (EC) and the European Council, as well as the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Finland and the UK (not a member of the EU), welcomed the efforts of US President Donald Trump to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, according to a statement by the European leaders.

The American leader informed Western partners about the results of the summit in Alaska, the document says.

"As envisioned by President Trump, the next step must now be further talks including President Zelensky, whom he will meet soon," the document says.

Talks in Anchorage

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Upon returning to Washington, Trump held a telephone conversation with Zelensky, and then with the leaders of the UK, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland and France, the NATO Secretary General and the head of the European Commission. According to the Axios portal, the conversation was not easy.