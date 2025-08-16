Russia, US positions on Ukraine converge, but quick solution unlikely — expert

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russia-US summit in Alaska facilitated a convergence of their positions on Ukraine; however, a swift resolution to the conflict should not be anticipated, Vladimir Batyuk, the chief researcher at the Military-Political Studies Department of the Institute of the US and Canada Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS.

Regarding Ukraine specifically, Batyuk pointed out that some Western media outlets and politicians, particularly in Europe, have propagated the misleading idea that the conflict could be resolved with a simple stroke of a pen or a phone call.

"This is not the case. Achieving a truce will require arduous negotiations, addressing complex military and political challenges," he explained.

He emphasized that immediate solutions are unlikely. "The key point is that Russia and the United States are overall moving in the right direction," Batyuk stated. He also highlighted the progress in their alignment on Ukraine. "While it's still premature to speak of a concrete agreement, it appears that the negotiations have gone well, and both sides have acknowledged a rapprochement in their positions," the analyst noted. "This development undoubtedly opens the door to resolving other critical issues in Russian-American relations, from trade and economic ties to strategic stability.".