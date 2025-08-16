Trump called Zelensky, NATO colleagues after meeting with Putin, White House says

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called Vladimir Zelensky and NATO colleagues after meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"President Trump had a lengthy call during the flight back to DC with <…> Zelensky," Trump’s press pool said, citing Leavitt. The report added that the US president also called NATO leaders.

No details about the substance of these conversations have been released. Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News following the summit in Anchorage, Trump emphasized that many points of a potential agreement on Ukraine had been settled and that he had advised Kiev to accept the deal.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.