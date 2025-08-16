EU envoys convene in Brussels to discuss Alaska summit results

BRUSSELS, August 16. /TASS/. Ambassadors from 27 EU countries have convened for an emergency meeting in Brussels to discuss the results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"An emergency meeting of COREPER (the Committee of Permanent Representatives - TASS) began on Saturday morning to discuss further steps on Ukraine," the source said.

The committee is in charge of drafting all ministerial decisions for the Council of the European Union.

According to the source, "the sides intend to coordinate positions and possibly make their own statement" in the context of the Russian-US talks.

He noted that few officials slept in Brussels or EU capitals in the anticipation of the Alaska summit results and Trump’s phone call "where he certainly said more than during his press conference."

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.