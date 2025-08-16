Russia submitted list of 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners, Ukraine should receive them — Trump

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said Russia has handed over to him the list of over 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners, which Kiev needs to receive.

"I have a book of thousands of people. They presented me with it today," Trump said.

"Thousands of people, prisoners that will get released. We have more than thousand prisoners today. Well, they [the Ukrainian government] have to accept them," the US leader added.

On August 6, the head of the Russian delegation in talks with Ukraine reported that Kiev had refused to accept 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war in exchange for Russian prisoners, which complicated the second stage of the process. The third stage has not yet begun. On August 12, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Vladimir Zelensky still refuses to accept Ukrainian prisoners of war from the published list of 1,000 names.