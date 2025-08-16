Analyst expects Russia-US summit to make history

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. Friday’s meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States is historically important even though the parties did not make any specific agreements, Troy Bouffard, director of the Center for Arctic Security and Resilience at University of Alaska Fairbanks, told TASS.

According to him, August 15 was "an incredible and historical day." "Although many seemed confused by the press briefing afterwards. I get a sense that people expected some concrete agreement points, but I do not think that is practical or possible. This meeting was established a week ago, and it is improbable to expect that in such a short time, all the relevant factors could have been prepared to have such agreements," Bouffard added.

He believes that "conditions are now set to proceed for the next steps and future plans can be prepared." "I fully expect that another meeting will be scheduled with all three main actors, including President Zelensky," the expert pointed out.

The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at a military base in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted over three hours, with the two leaders first holding a one-on-one conversation in a car on their way to the venue of the talks. Their closed-door negotiations also involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and going back to cooperation. Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.