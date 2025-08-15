Putin breaks with tradition by choosing Trump's limousine at his request — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin broke with tradition by traveling abroad in Donald Trump's limousine at the US leader’s invitation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, Trump offered to travel with Putin to the venue of the talks in an armored Cadillac One, nicknamed "The Beast," after a joint photo session.

Putin usually travels the world in his own vehicle. This time, everything was ready for him to travel to the meeting in Alaska in his Aurus, a Russian-made luxury car. Since 2018, the Russian leader has used various models of the Aurus.