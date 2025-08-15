Trump's welcome to Putin in Alaska contrasts with Zelensky's reception at White House — TV

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's reception of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska contrasts sharply with his clash with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House in February, the NBC News TV channel reported.

In its report, the TV channel described the Russian president's reception as warm.

On February 28, Zelensky arrived at the White House for a meeting with Trump. During their conversation with reporters, an argument arose between them. Trump pointed out Zelensky's disrespectful attitude toward the US, and US Vice President JD Vance noted that Zelensky had forgotten to thank Washington for its support of Kiev. The press conference following the meeting was canceled.

Currently, Putin and Trump are holding closed-door talks in Alaska in a "three-on-three" format.