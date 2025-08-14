British PM expects 'viable chance' of stopping Ukraine war from Putin-Trump summit

LONDON, August 14. /TASS/. The upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump may really help resolve the Ukraine crisis, the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said following the British head of government’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.

"They <…> looked ahead to tomorrow’s talks between President [Donald] Trump and President [Vladimir] Putin in Alaska, which present a viable chance to make progress," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

On August 7, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the United States had agreed to hold a summit between the Russian and US leaders. Later that day, Putin confirmed that preparations were underway for such a meeting, indicating mutual interest. On August 8, Trump said that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plan to hold talks was later confirmed by Ushakov, who shared that the two leaders will focus on discussing scenarios of reaching a lasting peace in Ukraine.