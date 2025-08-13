West proposes holding summit between Russia, US, Ukraine in Europe or Middle East

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. Western countries have proposed a trilateral summit involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in a European or Middle Eastern city, Reuters reported, citing its sources.

According to the news agency, this issue was raised during a video conference on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump, European leaders, and Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier, Trump said he hoped to hold a trilateral summit with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible if his meeting with his Russian counterpart in Alaska this week went well.

CBS News reported, citing sources, that the Trump administration is looking for a venue for a trilateral summit with Russia and Ukraine, which they hope to organize by the end of next week.

On August 8, Trump announced that he was looking forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plans for the talks were then confirmed by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov added.

Russia's position

Following a meeting in the Kremlin with the UAE leader on August 7, the Russian president said that he was open to meeting with Zelensky, but that the conditions for such a meeting needed to be created. "Unfortunately, we are still a long way from creating such conditions," he added.

The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized that a lot of preparatory work needs to be done before Putin and Zelensky can meet. Meanwhile, Kiev is insisting on such a meeting without a clear agenda. According to Ushakov, the US mentioned the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky, and Trump. However, Moscow declined to comment on this possibility and called for a focus on the bilateral summit between Russia and the US.