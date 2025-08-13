Trump to offer Russia deal on rare earths mining in Alaska — Telegraph

LONDON, August 13. /TASS/. The United States is preparing to offer to Russia access to rare earth minerals in Alaska during the upcoming summit, The Daily Telegraph wrote.

Another proposal of the US leader, according to the newspaper’s sources, envisages the lifting of the ban on spare parts and equipment for civil aviation. According to The Daily Telegraph, such a deal can be very profitable for US company Boeing.

It quoted an unnamed UK government official, who said that Europe may find such proposals acceptable.

On August 7, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the United States had agreed to hold a summit between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. Putin confirmed that preparations were underway for such a meeting, indicating mutual interest.

On August 8, Trump announced that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Later, Ushakov confirmed the timing and venue of the upcoming summit. In his words, the discussions are expected to focus on exploring options for a long-term peace settlement in Ukraine.