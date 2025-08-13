Online meeting on Ukraine held with increased security measures for fear of leaks

BERLIN, August 13. /TASS/. A videoconference of the heads of European states on Ukraine, also attended by US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, is taking place under increased security measures for fear of information leaks, Bild reported.

The purpose of the online meeting, as indicated by the DPA news agency, is to find common ground with Trump before his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15. Through Zelensky's personal presence in Berlin, according to DPA, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also sending a signal of solidarity with Kiev.

According to Bild, the Office of the Federal Chancellor of Germany has the highest level of security for the online meeting. The fourth floor of the chancellery, as noted by Bild, is considered secret. There is a so-called situation center, a windowless room protected from eavesdropping. All heads of government communicate through monitors in a strictly furnished room, the newspaper says.

According to Bild, even translators are not allowed in the situation center, everyone speaks English. Information about the other participants in the room is confidential, only Merz’ and Zelensky's closest advisers are present. All participants leave their mobile phones outside before the meeting. The heads of government participating in the video conference are also in the secure rooms of their offices, the newspaper summarizes.

As Bild pointed out, Zelensky's visit was a "disaster" for the local police, because the policemen were called to work urgently.

Preliminary talks between European leaders and Zelensky have already taken place. After the video conference the German chancellor intends to discuss the results with the Coalition of the Willing.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said Trump and Putin will focus on options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place on Russian territory, Ushakov stressed.