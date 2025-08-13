Trump says media won't give him fair shake in any Russia deal, no matter how good

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump complained about unfair coverage of arrangements for the upcoming meeting in Alaska with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the US media.

"Very unfair media is at work on my meeting with Putin. Constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton, who just said that, even though the meeting is on American soil, `Putin has already won’." What’s that all about? We are winning on everything," Trump stated.

"The Fake News is working overtime (No tax on overtime!). If I got Moscow and Leningrad free, as part of the deal with Russia, the Fake News would say that I made a bad deal!" the US leader lamented.

Earlier, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton told ABC News in an interview that Trump has allowed Putin "to get first mover advantage by putting his peace plan on the [negotiating] table first."

The Putin-Trump Alaska meeting is expected to take place on August 15.