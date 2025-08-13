Trump believes European leaders interested in Ukraine deal

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced he would soon hold talks with leaders of European countries, who want to conclude an agreement on Ukrainian conflict settlement.

"Will be speaking to European Leaders in a short while. They are great people who want to see a deal done," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On August 13, Trump is scheduled to take part in a video conference with Vladimir Zelensky and the heads of states and governments of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland and France, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Kosta. The leaders plan to discuss the forthcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska. The Ukraine-themed online meeting was proposed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, are expected to meet in Alaska on August 15. On August 8, Trump said that the United States was studying the issue of territories "for which fighting has been going on for three and a half years" and was counting on "some kind of exchange." Zelensky said on August 9 that the answer to Ukraine’s territorial question already is in the country’s Constitution and "no one will deviate from this.".