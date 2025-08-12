Zelensky says Ukraine won’t recognize results of upcoming Russia-US summit

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Ukraine will not recognize the decision taken at the Russia-US summit in Alaska without its participation, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"It is impossible to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine, and no one will recognize that. That’s why this conversation may be important for their [Russia-US] bilateral track, but they cannot decide anything on Ukraine without us. I hope the US president understands that and takes into account," the head of the Kiev regime said at a forum.

On August 8, Trump announced that he was looking forward to meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plans for these talks were then confirmed by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov added.