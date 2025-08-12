Armenian-US military drills Eagle Partner kick off in Armenia

YEREVAN, August 12. /TASS/. The Eagle Partner 2025 exercise, involving Armenian and US servicemen, has kicked off in Armenia and will last until August 20, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

The ceremony to kickstart the military drills was attended by Armenian First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan, US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien, as well as high-ranking servicemen and guests.

The drills will involve servicemen from the Armenian Armed Forces’ Peacekeeping Brigade, the US Army Europe and Africa and the Kansas National Guard.

"The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the level of interaction between units participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations, exchange best practices in the field of command and tactical communication, as well as increase the combat readiness of the Armenian unit," the ministry said.