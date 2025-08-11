Nearly 70 people die, over 360 get injured in Gaza in past day — health ministry

TUNIS, August 10. /TASS/. Nearly 70 people died in the Gaza Strip due to Israel’s action during the past day, the enclave’s health ministry said.

"Sixty-nine bodies, including one retrieved from under the debris, were taken to morgues, as many as 362 people were taken to hospitals with wounds," it said, adding that five people, including one child, reportedly died of hunger and malnutrition during the past day, bringing the total number of starvation victims to 222, including 101 minors.

The overall death toll from Israeli attacks since October 2023 has climbed to 61,499, with more than 153,000 people being wounded, the ministry said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

In March, 2025, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Several rounds of Qatar-, Egypt-, and the US-brokered talks were futile.