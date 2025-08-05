UN concerned over Israel’s plans to expand military operation throughout entire Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, August 5. /TASS/. The United Nations is concerned over reports about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s potential decision to expand combat operation throughout the entire Gaza Strip, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca said.

"The latest reports regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s possible decision to expand Israel’s military operations through the entire Gaza Strip, if true, are deeply alarming. This would risk catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians and could further endanger the lives of the remaining hostages in Gaza," he said.

He recalled that under international law, "Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a future Palestinian State."

The Ynet news portal reported earlier, citing high-ranking officials close to Prime Minister Netanyahu that the country’s political leadership is getting ready to approve plans for the total occupation of the Gaza Strip. "The die is cast," one of the officials said. Israel believes that negotiations on the release of hostages have hit a snag and there is no alternative to a military solution. However, according to Ynet, the Israeli army command, including Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, strongly opposes this decision.