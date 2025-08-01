Damascus sees close, stable relations with Moscow as important — newspaper

BEIRUT, August 1. /TASS/. The Moscow visit by a Syrian government delegation reflects the intention of the country’s new authorities, led by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, to open channels for communication with Moscow, Syria’s Al Watan newspaper writes.

"Damascus believes that it’s important to maintain close and stable relations with Moscow in the period ahead, which would be based on mutual respect and common interests," the paper notes, commenting on the bilateral talks that took place in Moscow on July 31. "The Syrian leadership pursues a wise and balanced policy aimed at changing the pattern that existed in relations with countries like Russia under the former regime," Al Watan adds.

According to the newspaper, the Syrian delegation’s trip to Russia is the most significant event in bilateral relations since al-Sharaa came to power in Damascus. "The visit conveys an important message that the new Syrian government seeks to overcome the consequences of the 14-year-long war and secure a new, effective role in the international community," the paper emphasizes.

A Syrian government delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani arrived in Moscow on July 31. The delegation also includes Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, General Intelligence Directorate head Hussein al-Salama, Secretary General of the Presidency Maher al-Sharaa, advisor to the foreign minister Ibrahim al-Olabi and Head of the Foreign Minister’s Office Mohsen Mahbash.The delegation held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, met with Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and was received by President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

This is the first official Russia visit by new Syrian officials.