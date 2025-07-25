Georgia, NATO kick off multinational exercise

TBILISI, July 25. /TASS/. Georgia and NATO held an opening ceremony of Exercise Agile Spirit 2025 at Georgia’s Krtsanisi military base, the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

Koba Grigolia, commander of the Western Georgia Defense Forces, and William Cox, a representative of the National Guard of the US State of Georgia, will jointly lead the exercise.

The maneuvers are being held in both Georgia and Turkey, where they began on July 21. Military personnel from Georgia, the United States, Turkey, Poland, Germany, Italy, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Lithuania and Ukraine are participating. Representatives of the armed forces of Armenia and Japan will attend as observers.

The exercise will take place in Krtsanisi, in the joint Georgia-NATO center, at the training ground and training center in Vaziani, at the training area in Norio and at the military bases of Mukhrovani and Senaki. US fighting vehicles and military helicopters have been brought to Georgia to participate in the exercise.

Agile Spirit has been held in Georgia annually since 2011. In 2015, the drills were held under the auspices of NATO for the first time, while before that they were Georgian-American exercises.