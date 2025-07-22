South African parliament moves for no-confidence vote in President Ramaphosa

PRETORIA, July 22. /TASS/. South Africa’s largest opposition party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), has submitted a resolution to the National Assembly (the lower house of parliament) calling for a vote of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa over the ongoing crisis within the Ministry of Police Affairs, MK parliamentary faction leader Colleen Makhubele announced.

"Our party has submitted a resolution of no confidence in the president over his blunders, the main one being his inability to dismiss [Police Affairs Minister Senzo] Mchunu and protect the most vulnerable members of our society. We believe this action will succeed," Makhubele said at a briefing, adding that consultations are underway with other parliamentary parties to secure support for the motion.

The MK party, led by former President Jacob Zuma, holds 58 seats in the 400-member National Assembly. To pass the resolution, a simple majority - half of all MPs plus one - is required.

On July 13, Ramaphosa addressed the nation and announced that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu - who has been accused of ties to organized crime - had been placed on leave. He also revealed that a special commission had been established on his instruction to investigate alleged connections between police, politicians, judges, and businessmen and the criminal underworld. The commission is expected to present its initial report within three months.

The controversy escalated after Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, head of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police, held a press conference on July 6, where he accused a group of senior politicians, officials, judges, MPs, and security personnel - including Mchunu - of links to criminal networks. These include drug cartels operating through seaports, corruption, obstruction of justice, cover-ups, interference with investigations, and involvement in murders. The allegations have sparked widespread public outrage across South Africa.