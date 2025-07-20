Germany ready to help restore Gaza Strip — minister

BERLIN, July 20. /TASS/. Germany is ready to help restore the Gaza Strip when the situation allows to do this, Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali Radovan said.

"Germany will contribute to the restoration of the Gaza Strip," the DPA agency quoted her as saying during a visit to Egypt. According to her, the ministry will be able to help improve the situation with water and energy supplies and housing construction in the enclave.

At the same time, she stressed that this will be possible as soon as the situation on the ground allows this. Among the conditions for that she cited a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel with mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the US resumed the negotiation process in Doha aiming to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave. advisor to Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said on July 8 that mediators at consultations in Doha on settling the Gaza conflict continue working to bring the positions of the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel closer together, with the negotiation process still fluid. He noted that it will take time to reach a ceasefire agreement.