Nomination, registration of candidates in parliamentary election begins in Moldova

CHISINAU, July 20. /TASS/. The nomination and registration of candidates for the September 28 parliamentary elections will begin in Moldova on Sunday, Deputy Chairman of the Moldovan Central Election Commission Pavel Postica said.

"During the pre-election period, from July 20, independent candidates can file for registration, while parties can submit their lists. The period will last until August 20," he said in an interview with Moldova’s IPN agency. "The time of the election campaign is clearly defined: it will begin on August 28 and will continue for 30 days, until the Saturday that precedes the election day."

"Until August 28, parties are entitled to carry out public activities - present themselves, meet with citizens, unveil their party programs - but they are not allowed to directly encourage citizens to vote for them. Starting from August 28, they are allowed to state clearly: ‘Vote for us,’" the official added.