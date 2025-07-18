Bogota says to crack down on Colombian mercenaries fighting overseas

UN, July 18. /TASS/. Colombia is addressing the issue of its citizens fighting as mercenaries in foreign wars, Deputy Foreign Minister Mauricio Jaramillo told TASS.

"The president of Colombia has made it clear that for us, sending Colombians to third countries to fight for foreign armies is a topic that the authorities would like to resolve. We are currently promoting a bill in Congress to resolve this issue and prevent such situations, which obviously concern us not only in the context of the war in Ukraine, but also in connection with the existence of other places from where news comes about dead Colombians or Colombians who were deceived by false promises," he said.

Earlier, a source in the Russian Kherson underground organization told TASS that the largest number of mercenaries in the Ukrainian army in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions are from Latin American countries, including Colombia.

Jaramillo said that Colombia is concerned about this.

"This concerns us. We really believe that the best option is to switch to a more civilian and humane security system. The president spoke about the idea of an integrated human-oriented security system, and I think that the topic of mercenary activities plays an important role in this process, and, as I have already said, of course, we are concerned about it," he said.