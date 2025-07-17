Israel attacks military targets in northwestern Syria — TV

BEIRUT, July 17. /TASS/. Israel struck bases of Syrian government forces in the northwest of the country on Thursday morning, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, Israeli warplanes targeted areas of deployment of the 132nd motorized rifle brigade near the city of Latakia located some 320 kilometers from Damascus. Apart from that, strikes were delivered on the base of the 107th tank brigade in Jabla. No further details were provided.

On July 16. Israel struck a number of strategic facilities in Damascus and its neighborhoods, including the General Staff of the Syrian army and the presidential palace in the Abu Rummana district. Coming under attacks overnight were the Mezza military airfield in Damascus’ western part and the Al Moadamiya neighborhood.

Late on Wednesday, Israeli drones attacked a convoy of the Syrian interior ministry units near the city of Sweida, some 90 kilometers of Damascus, leaving more than 15 troops dead of wounded, the TV channel said.

Before that, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel would continue to strike Syria unless its government pulled troops from the Druze-populated area in and around the town of Sweida.

The Syrian defense ministry said on July 16 that it was pulling all military forces out of Sweida in line with the ceasefire deal, the fourth once since the beginning f the year.