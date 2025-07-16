Three people killed, 34 injured in Israeli strikes on Damascus — Syrian Health Ministry

CAIRO, July 16. /TASS/. The number of victims of Israeli strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus has increased to three, with more than 30 injured, the Syrian Health Ministry said.

"The death toll from the Israeli bombing of Damascus has increased to three, and another 34 people were wounded," the ministry said on Telegram.

On Wednesday, Israel launched several airstrikes on Damascus. The first of them affected the area where the General Staff of the Syrian Armed Forces is located, and the subsequent ones affected the General Staff building and, according to media reports, the Presidential Palace.

The Israeli army confirmed bombing of the Syrian capital and linked it to the aggravation of the situation in the south of the country, where clashes have been taking place since July 13 with the participation of local Druze mountaineers supported by Israel.