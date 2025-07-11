ASEAN countries call on Israel, Iran to continue observing ceasefire

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called on Israel and Iran to continue observing the ceasefire established on June 24, according to the Joint Communique of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

"We expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in the Middle East since 13 June 2025, and welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran on 24 June 2025," the document reads. "We urged all parties to respect the ceasefire and avoid further escalation of this conflict."

"We reaffirmed the obligation of all States to resolve their differences through peaceful means and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, in line with international law, including the United Nations (UN) Charter," the Communique continued.

"We further reiterated the obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructures in armed conflicts consistent with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. We supported ongoing efforts, including those led by the UN, aimed at de-escalating tensions and facilitating the resumption of constructive engagement among parties involved," the document stated.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, founded in 1967, currently brings together ten countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam. In 2025, Malaysia is holding ASEAN’s one-year rotating chairmanship.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting took place in Kuala Lumpur on July 9. The joint communique from the meeting was released on July 11.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, in the small hours of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict.

The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire that took effect on June 24.