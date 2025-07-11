ASEAN countries call for immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine — joint statement

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. Member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine in a joint communique issued following the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

"We underlined the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the serious engagement in a genuine dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the [Ukraine] conflict," the document reads. According to it, the ASEAN member countries also called for the facilitation of rapid, safe, and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for those in need, and for the protection of civilians, humanitarian personnel, and persons in vulnerable situations.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting took place in Kuala Lumpur on July 9. The joint communique from the meeting was released on Friday.

Established in 1967, ASEAN comprises 10 South East Asian countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. On January 1, 2025, Malaysia took over the rotating presidency of ASEAN from Laos.