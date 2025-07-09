Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders to meet for talks in Abu Dhabi on July 10

BAKU, July 9. /TASS/. The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, will meet on July 10 in Abu Dhabi (UAE) as part of the bilateral peace process, the AzerTaj news agency reported on Wednesday.

"As part of the ongoing peace process between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, a bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be held in Abu Dhabi [the United Arab Emirates] on July 10," the agency stated.

Later in the day, Armenian Prime Minister’s Spokeswoman Nazeli Bagdasaryan has confirmed the meeting between the leaders.

"On July 10, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will hold a bilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan," she said.

Aliyev and Pashinyan previously met in May on the sidelines of the sixth meeting of the European Political Community in Albania’s Tirana.