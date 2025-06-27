European Parliament turns down petition on opening Russia-Finland border — Yle

STOCKHOLM, June 27. /TASS/. The European Parliament has stopped considering a petition on opening Finland’s border with Russia, Parliamentary Spokesman Alessio Inkorvaia has said.

"[The European Parliament’s] Committee on Petitions has made a decision to close this issue," he told Finland’s Yle TV and radio company.

According to the European Parliament’s decision made available to Yle, Finland has the right to close certain border checkpoints under the Schengen Borders Code amid the Ukraine crisis and Russia’s purported "hybrid threats."

Russia-Finland border closure

In November 2023, the Finnish government closed automotive checkpoints on the border with Russia, purportedly prompted by the uncontrolled flow of refugees from third countries. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Helsinki’s decision to close border crossings had created new dividing lines in Europe.