US completely destroys Iran’s uranium enrichment sites — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. The US military has completely destroyed Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities, US President Donald Trump said while delivering a televised address to the nation at the White House over the strikes on the Islamic republic.

"Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," Trump said.

"A short time ago, the US military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime: Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's No. 1 state sponsor of terror," the US leader added.