TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that a "tornado is sweeping" through the Iranian capital, as regime symbols are being destroyed and civilians are escaping the city.

"A tornado is sweeping over Tehran. Regime landmarks are being targeted and collapsing — from the official state broadcaster to, soon, other such sites. Crowds are fleeing," Katz wrote.

"This is how dictatorships collapse," he added.