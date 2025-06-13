Israeli defense minister says ‘preventive strike’ delivered on Iran

TEL AVIV, June 13. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said his country has delivered a "preventive strike" on Iran and warned his country’s residents about a potential retaliation attack.

"Following the State of Israel’s preventive strike on Iran, an attack with the use of missiles and drones against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected very shortly," the minister said in a statement, published by the Ynet portal.

In this regard, he declared the nationwide state of emergency in the country.