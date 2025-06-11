Global ocean surface temperature approaches historic high — meteorologists

BRUSSELS, June 11. /TASS/. The global ocean surface temperature in May reached the second-highest level ever recorded, the European Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

"Average global sea surface temperatures in May 2025 reached 20.79°C (69,42°F), 0.14°C below the record set in May 2024," experts reported.

Scientists attribute the high ocean temperatures to the fact that oceans absorb 25-30% of atmospheric CO2 emissions and about 90% of excess heat. Climatologists believe this makes the ocean Earth’s primary natural buffer against global warming. However, researchers warn that this could trigger drastic disruptions in marine ecosystems.

For instance, ocean warming and acidification hinder coral polyps’ ability to absorb calcium and carbonate ions, potentially leading to the collapse of coral reefs. Experts also fear these processes could accelerate the proliferation of single-celled algae, drastically reducing oxygen levels for other marine life.