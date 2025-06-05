Slovak parliament mandates Cabinet vote against new anti-Russian sanctions — news agency

BRATISLAVA, June 5. /TASS/. The National Council (the parliament) of Slovakia has passed a resolution requiring that the republican government vote against the adoption of new international sanctions against Russia, the TASR news agency reported.

The Slovak National Party, which is a member of the government coalition in the country, initiated the measure. The majority of parliament members from ruling coalition parties voted in favor of the resolution, the news agency said. Opposition deputies, except one lawmaker, abstained from voting.