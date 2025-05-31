‘Musketeers’ such as UK, Germany, France, Poland won’t secure victory for Ukraine — Sachs

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The four "musketeers" represented by the UK, France, Germany, and Poland will not be able to secure military victory for Ukraine, American economist, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs said in an interview with TASS.

"The European Union, at least rhetorically, is already taking the lead. It's playing the tough guys. It's not the European Union exactly. It's Britain, France, Germany, and Poland, the so-called four musketeers who are going to continue the fight against Russia. But they are rhetorically saying, ‘we must continue, we must rearm, we must never surrender, we must never compromise’. And so they're actually taking the lead. Now, can they live up to those words with the military aid for Ukraine and so forth? No, in that sense, no. They can't make this military victory of Ukraine happen. This is for sure," he said.

Sachs pointed out that they did not succeed even when the US was fully on their side. "And the US is not going to be consistently on the side of anti-Russia military effort," the economist added.