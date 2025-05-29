GENEVA, May 29. /TASS/. Ukraine is drained and tired of the conflict with Russia while the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to stretch their limited strength amid a shortage of personnel, respected Swiss daily Le Temps reported on Thursday.

"Ukraine in general is exhausted of the war. Those who continue waging it oppose it and demand a break," according to the daily’s article.

The Swiss daily points to the fact that personnel shortages are forcing the Ukrainian armed forces to "mobilize elderly and other people unfit for military service, thus indicating a general lack of its human resources in the country."

According to Le Temps’ evaluations, even the most ardent supporters of the conflict side with a possible theory that in line with the current balance of forces, "the Ukrainian army can only slow down Russian troops’ advance along the frontline, but certainly at the cost of heavy losses."

An unnamed Ukrainian military officer revealed to the Swiss daily under conditions of anonymity that the Kiev regime was more interested in a temporary truce than Moscow. According to him, the Ukrainians urgently need the suspension of hostilities because they are exhausted.

On May 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump spoke on the phone for more than two hours. They mostly discussed resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian leader later praised his conversation with the US president, calling it "productive."

This was their third phone call since the beginning of the year. Their previous call took place on March 18 and focused primarily on bilateral relations and the Ukrainian settlement. Back then, Putin supported Trump’s idea of a 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy facilities. However, Kiev did not join the initiative and continued artillery attacks.

During their call on February 12, Putin and Trump also discussed Ukraine-related problems and bilateral relations and agreed to continue contacts.