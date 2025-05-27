Turkish foreign minister sees trust between weathered leaders Erdogan, Putin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says that the leaders of Turkey and Russia, Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, share a very close bond, buttressed by the knowledge that each has weathered the toughest of global challenges.

"The cornerstone of relations between Russia and Turkey, of course, is the trusting relationship between our leaders. Thanks to presidential diplomacy, we are able to swiftly take decisive steps in our bilateral relations and make important decisions," he said at a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan are two leaders who have weathered major global trials. Over the years, they have developed a trusting relationship, and they know perfectly well on which issues they disagree and on which they agree. And they are mature enough to navigate those differences."

He said that the atmosphere of trust between the presidents "is indeed an extremely important element of relations between the two countries. Of course, we are working intensively at the ministerial and other levels to ensure that the leaders' will is implemented in practice and with concrete results," he added.