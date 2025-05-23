Europe unable to continue Ukraine conflict without US — expert

NEW YORK, May 23. /TASS/. European countries are wrong when they think that they will be able to continue the Ukraine conflict without US support, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder of the Schiller Institute, told TASS ahead of an international conference on developing joint solutions to global crises and forming a new, fair world order.

"I think the fact that the Europeans may think they can pursue the conflict in Ukraine without the United States is very erroneous. I mean, they may think that, but if you look at the numbers, they don't have the manpower, they don't have the physical economy. And without the United States, I think this hawkish approach will sooner or later collapse," she noted.

Zepp-LaRouche pointed to the low level of public support for the governments in the countries that make up "the coalition of the willing." "The British - catastrophic. Macron - maybe 20% of support in the population. He had 29% in the election, but if you discount the voter participation, it’s not much above 20% either, and there are growing oppositions in all of these countries," she elaborated.

Zepp-LaRouche also highlighted the importance of alternative views on resolving the crisis. "The impact of our conference is not to be underestimated because if a voice like the Schiller Institute presents a clear, optimistic alternative - how do we get out of this crisis? - I think it will have an impact on many forces. Because, for example, in Europe, many people are very scared. In Germany, people are very concerned <...> that everything they have been fighting for and working for in the generations after the Second World War is now going out of the window. It's collapsing. So if there is a forceful, positive alternative presented, I think it can impact the way people will act," she concluded.

The Schiller Institute will hold a conference on developing joint solutions to global crises and forming a fair world order in the US state of New Jersey on May 24-25. A panel discussion titled "Strategic Challenges and the Emerging New Order" will be the central event of the conference. The event’s participants will discuss the changes in the geopolitical architecture stemming from the current crises, offer alternatives to the policy of confrontation, and consider the possibility of a transition to a multipolar world order based on mutual respect and cooperation.