Houthis report second missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport today

DUBAI, May 22. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthis of the Ansar Allah movement have launched their second missile strike on Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv today, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree reported.

"Yemen’s missile troops carried out a military operation, attacking Ben-Gurion Airport in the occupied neighborhood of Jaffa (Tel Aviv - TASS) with the use of a hypersonic ballistic missile. It has successfully reached its target, disrupting the airport’s operations and forcing millions of occupiers to take refuge in bomb shelters," the movement’s spokesman told Al Masirah.

According to Saree, the second attack in "the past few hours" forced airplanes bound for Ben-Gurion to return to their places of departure. Earlier, the Houthis also claimed to have struck the airport using a "hypersonic ballistic missile." On Thursday, the Israeli army detected the launch of two missiles from Yemen. Several parts of Israel declared an air alert. According to the army press service, both missiles were intercepted. No reports of falling debris, possible casualties or injuries were made.