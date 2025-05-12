UK counter-terror police investigate fire at prime minister’s home

LONDON, May 12. /TASS/. The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command (CTC) has joined the investigation into a fire at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s home.

The Daily Telegraph quoted neighbors as saying that the fire, which broke out in the early hours of Monday, was preceded by a loud bang.

After taking office last July, Starmer and his family moved to the prime minister’s official residence at Downing Street, 10. According to UK media reports, the fire broke out at Starmer’s personal property in north London, estimated at approximately $2.6 million, which is rented out.

"On Monday, 12 May at 01:35hrs, police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade to reports of a fire at a residential address," the Metropolitan Police said. "Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, nobody was hurt."

The Counter Terrorism Command joined the investigation as a precaution, because the property was linked to a high-ranking public figure.

The exact cause of fire is under investigation.

A TASS correspondent reported that Countess Road remains closed for vehicles and pedestrians.