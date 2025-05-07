India uses its right to prevent more terror attacks from Pakistan — top diplomat

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. India had intelligence data about more attacks on its soil being plotted by Pakistani terrorists as it launched Operation Sindoor to exercise its right to prevent those, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri explained at a news briefing.

"Our intelligence data about terrorist groups based in Pakistan showed that more attacks on India were imminent. Therefore, the need for containment arose, the need to thwart them," India’s top diplomat said.

"Earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond and prevent any new similar transborder attacks," he added, describing Indian actions as well-balanced and responsible.

According to Misri, the Indian military "focused on demolishing terror infrastructure and neutralizing terrorists who could be deployed to India" in conducting Operation Sindoor.

In the small hours on Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor and struck nine targets in Pakistan, according to India’s Defense Ministry. The strikes were in response to what the ministry called a barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam that left 25 Indians and one Nepalese national.