Witkoff may be appointed as Trump’s National Security Advisor — Politico

WASHINGTON, May 1. /TASS/. US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff may replace Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor, following Waltz’s dismissal earlier reported by Fox News, according to Politico correspondent Jake Traylor.

"The leading replacement pick right now is Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, they [sources] say," the journalist wrote on his X social media account.

At the same time, according to CNN journalist Alayna Treene, who cited sources familiar with the matter, Witkoff is not interested in assuming the role of National Security Advisor to the American president.

Potential replacements reportedly being considered are Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his deputy, Christopher Landau. Sources noted that President Donald Trump is seeking a "more permanent candidate" for the position.

Fox News reported earlier that US President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were dismissed from their posts on May 1. The network claimed that the removal of Waltz and Wong is linked to a controversial incident involving the encrypted messaging app Signal. A user identifying himself as Mike Waltz allegedly sent a request to join a chat group to Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, who subsequently published an article about the episode on March 24.