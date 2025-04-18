US expects talks with Iran to be fruitful, top diplomat says

PARIS, April 18. /TASS/. Washington hopes that talks with Tehran will be fruitful, leading to a peaceful resolution of the situation around Iran’s nuclear program, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"We are hoping that talks continue and that they are fruitful," he told reporters in Paris. "We would all prefer a peaceful resolution, and a lasting one," Rubio added.

US and Iranian officials held talks in Oman on April 12, discussing ways to resolve the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in a measured and positive atmosphere, and the parties agreed to continue consultations.

US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced on Thursday that the next round of talks would be held in Rome on April 19.

The Oman talks marked the first high-level contact between the two countries since 2022. The consultations are aimed at settling years-long differences over Iran’s nuclear program. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he is ready to use force if Iran declines a deal.