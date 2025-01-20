Gaza death toll tops 47,000 since hostilities started in October 2023 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, January 20. /TASS/. More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza military operations since October 7, 2023, the Gazan Health Ministry said on Telegram.

According to officials, 47,035 people lost their lives due to the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while more than 111,000 others suffered injuries.

According to the ministry, another 122 bodies were found in the enclave over the past day. More than 340 Palestinians have turned to Gazan medical institutions for treatment.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking hostages. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. That was followed by an Israeli ground operation in the enclave.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on January 15 that Egypt, Qatar and the US brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas to hold a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages from the enclave. The agreement came into force on January 19.