Over three times more Ukrainians leave with no intention to return in 2024 than in 2023

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. A total of 443,000 people left Ukraine and did not return in 2024, which is 3.3 times more than in 2023, data published on the Opendatabot service, which specializes in monitoring state registers of Ukraine, indicates.

"Among Ukrainians who traveled out of the country last year, 2% did not come back - 443,000 people. This is 3.3 times the number recorded in 2023," the website says. Citing information from Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, the outlet states that during the military conflict in Ukraine, "a total of roughly 3 million citizens" left the country and never returned.

The data on the website only accounts for individuals who cross the state border via border posts. Earlier, the rector of the Kiev School of Economics, Timofey Brik, said that the population of Ukraine had recently decreased from 36 million to 25 million people. The Ukrainian Center for Economic and Political Studies noted that the number of working-age Ukrainians has decreased by 40% compared to 2021, when this figure stood at 17.4 million. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, almost 10 million people left Ukraine after February 24, 2022.