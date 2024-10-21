Four people killed, 10 injured in Israeli strike on Lebanon — TV

BEIRUT, October 21. /TASS/. Israel’s air force has delivered a strike on the city of Baalbek in the Beqaa Valley in east Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, at least four people were killed in the attack and ten sustained wounds. It did not specify whether the casualties were civilians or militants from the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah.

On September 23, Israel launched an offensive operation, dubbed Northern Arrows, targeting Hezbollah’s military facilities, carrying out massive air strikes across Lebanon. Overnight on October 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a ground operation in borderline regions in Lebanon’s south.