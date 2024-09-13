Representatives of 45 countries coming to Moscow for BRICS Media Summit

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Heads and leading specialists of more than 60 media outlets from 45 countries are gathering in Moscow for the BRICS Media Forum to be held from September 13-17.

The event is organized by Russian news agency TASS, which turned 120 on September 1, 2024. The main theme of the forum will be the role of media in a multipolar world.

Major events will take place at the World Trade Center in Moscow. The BRICS Media Summit will welcome the guests with the photo exhibition "BRICS Family." It includes works of photojournalists from the BRICS member countries: Brazil, China, Ethiopia, Egypt, India, Iran, the UAE, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and South Africa. The exposition reflects modern cultural and religious features of various nations.

The official opening ceremony, scheduled for September 14, will be attended by TASS Director-General Andrey Kondrashov, Executive Chairman of the BRICS Media Forum and President of China’s Xinhua news agency Fu Hua, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Russian Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Bella Cherkesova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky, as well as Director-General of the Union of News Agencies of OIC Member States (UNA) Mohammed bin Abd-Rabbu Yami.

The first day of the summit will also feature a plenary session "The Role of the BRICS Media Community in Strengthening the BRICS Media Community in Strengthening the BRICS Economic and Social Development".

The plenary session "BRICS Media: Technological Transformation Towards a New World" will be held on September 15 and moderated by Zhou Xiaocheng, director of the Foreign news service of Xinhua news agency. Media executives and government officials from Venezuela, India, Iran, Russia, and Switzerland will take part in the discussions. The participants will summarize the results of the two-day work and adopt the final declaration of the BRICS Media Summit. Within the framework of the forum, TASS Director-General Andrey Kondrashov will present diplomas to the winners of the contest among CIS universities dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the agency.

The BRICS Media Forum is a non-governmental, non-profit platform for a dialogue between the leading media outlets of the BRICS member states. It was established in 2015 at the initiative of the Chinese news agency Xinhua. The BRICS Media Forums are held in the country that hold the rotating BRICS presidency.